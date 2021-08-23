Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Controversial Hilary Duff Photo Resurfaces Amid Gawker Relaunch

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five years of absence, the gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella. No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still up to their old tricks. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering (with flair), Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that is somehow still up on her Instagram page.

popculture.com

Comments / 73

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Charles Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bustle Digital Group#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: “Happy to Be Vaxxed”

Hilary Duff announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress posted a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories Friday with a caption calling the Delta variant a “little bitch.” She added, “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.” Duff is currently filming How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff to How I Met Your Mother. Her diagnosis comes just days after Duff shared a picture of her on location alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall....
Public HealthPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID-19 Just As How I Met Your Father Production Gets Started

With a new COVID-19 variant on the scene, more people are testing positive for the virus. Even vaccinated people are experiencing breakthrough cases as a result of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, How I Met Your Father’s Hilary Duff is now one of the latest celebrities to test positive for the virus, and the new arrives just as production was just starting on the upcoming spinoff series.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Hilary Duff Just Found the Cutest $38 Top on All of Revolve

From Olivia Rodrigo's under-$200 boots to Lily Collins's $100 sneakers, this week has given us plenty of celeb-approved shopping ideas that don't cost a fortune. But Hilary Duff's newest top might take the cake for the most affordable. In a new Instagram post, Duff wore the Afrm Zadie Top in Aqua Ombre Animal ($38), and you'll probably be tempted to buy it on the spot.
Public HealthNewsday

Vaccinated Hilary Duff says she has breakthrough COVID

Actor Hilary Duff, who in April announced she had received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, said Friday that she has contracted the disease as a breakthrough case. In a screengrab captured by Us Weekly of Duff's post on Instagram Stories, where messages cycle out after 24 hours, the former "Younger" star says in graphical text that she was infected by the Delta variant. "[S]ymptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. [S]inus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed," wrote the 33-year-old entertainer, who stars in Hulu's upcoming comedy series "How I Met Your Father."
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

Hilary Duff says she has delta variant of COVID-19

Hilary Duff is detailing the symptoms she’s experiencing while battling COVID-19. The Younger alum, who in March, took to her Instagram Story to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19. On a photo of herself looking worse for wear while laying in bed, the “So Yesterday” singer wrote, “The delta…she’s a little bitch.” She went on to list her symptoms, which include a “bad headache,” “no taste or smell,” “sinus pressure,” and “brain fog.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Hilary Duff Reveals First Look at How I Met Your Mother Spinoff

Earlier this year it was announced that Hulu had ordered a 10-episode first season of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father with Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff in the lead role. Now, Duff is giving fans their first look at the upcoming series, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast of the series to her Instagram with the caption "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love

As you head out on your summer adventures, you probably know you need a pair off really comfy walking shoes. Long gone are the days when you trek miles in flimsy flip-flops; instead, sensible shoes have taken over, and there's one comfy shoe argument that all Hollywood moms are in fierce agreement over: Allbirds sneakers are the shoes to wear if you want to walk around town (or run after your kids) without risking foot pain at the end of the day.
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

7 Healthy Eating Hacks Hilary Duff’s Nutrition Coach Swears By

It’s 2002. You just got home from school, so you grab a Push Pop from the cabinet and turn on the TV because Lizzie McGuire is on. Life is good. 19 years later, Hilary Duff is still an icon. Maybe we no longer look to her for boy advice (Ethan Craft, you’re so 2001) or how to artfully apply 18 butterfly clips to your hair, but we can look to her for lots of other inspiration: motherhood, chic fashion, and #fitspo (let’s be honest, she looks better now than when she was a teenager).
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
Weight Losstoofab.com

Rebel Wilson Reveals What Kickstarted Her 65-Pound Weight Loss

Wilson says she was "actually a bit offended" by a conversation with her doctor. 2020 was a "Year of Health" for Rebel Wilson -- but the actress admits that hearing she could be "healthier" from her doctor was initially off-putting. Since beginning her weight loss journey, the "Pitch Perfect" star...

Comments / 73

Community Policy