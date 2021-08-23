Cancel
Madison County, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 1049 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain and areas of flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morrisville, Nelson, Lebanon, Georgetown, Erieville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, De Ruyter, Eaton, West Eaton and Sheds. Water over Route 26 was reported in the Georgetown area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
