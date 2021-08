With only a month or so to go before cooler temperatures start returning and school is back in session in many parts of the U.S., many people are eager to get in a few last summer trips. And while many people worry about running into distracted drivers on the road or turbulence in the sky, there's a surprising danger you may encounter during those end-of-summer travels that you didn't even realize you were at risk for: blood clots. What's more, experts say there's something you're likely doing on the bulk of your journeys that can significantly increase your risk of this potentially deadly condition. Read on to find out how you could be inadvertently putting yourself in harm's way—and what you can do to keep yourself safe.