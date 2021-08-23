Cancel
10 Cars Spotted at the Woodward Dream Cruise

By Zackary Lading
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off, Woodward Dream Cruise is back. As in years past, thousands once again lined the street of Woodward Avenue from Detroit into the suburbs, back to experience the all-consuming sights, sounds, and smells of what the organizers brag is the world's biggest one-day automotive event. Some parking lots looked like pregame tailgate parties, families and friends gathered around with smokers and grills bellowing smoke while some drivers try to get a quick burnout in before one of the many cops lining the street could crack down on their shenanigans.

