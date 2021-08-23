10 Cars Spotted at the Woodward Dream Cruise

As sales have exploded five-fold in the past two years, Sarasota-based Cruise Car has expanded its factory space from 15,000 to over 50,000 square feet and tripled its workforce — making Cruise Car the largest manufacturer of specialty low- speed, street-legal vehicles in Florida. One of the driving forces behind the company’s growth is its affiliation with Moke America. Cruise Car is the exclusive North American assembler and distributor for the iconic Moke vehicles, updated as a fun, sturdy electric collectible for some people and a green-friendly fun ride for others. “We’ve identified a market of people who want more than a street-legal golf cart,” said CEO Adam Sulimirski. “Our factory-direct service is providing the value that people are seeking in these higher-end low-speed vehicles.”