Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, KY

JCPS to break ground on new west Louisville elementary school Monday

Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lNyx_0bZpDlZQ00

A dream will soon become reality as groundbreaking is set to take place to build a new elementary school in west Louisville.

The $19 million state-of-art facility will be built at 18th and Broadway and will be connected to the Republic Bank YMCA. This is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ plan to bring innovative spaces to the district.

Students from nearby Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary will feed into the new school.

The former Roosevelt-Perry building will house the Grace James Academy, a school that empowers middle school girls through an Afrocentric, STEAM curriculum.

The groundbreaking is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday behind the YMCA and district officials are expected to be on hand.

The new school is expected to open by January 2023.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

RELATED VIDEO

Comments / 2

WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
City
West Louisville, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#The New School#Broadway#Jcps#Wheatley Elementary#The Grace James Academy#Afrocentric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy