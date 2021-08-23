JCPS to break ground on new west Louisville elementary school Monday

A dream will soon become reality as groundbreaking is set to take place to build a new elementary school in west Louisville.

The $19 million state-of-art facility will be built at 18th and Broadway and will be connected to the Republic Bank YMCA. This is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ plan to bring innovative spaces to the district.

Students from nearby Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary will feed into the new school.

The former Roosevelt-Perry building will house the Grace James Academy, a school that empowers middle school girls through an Afrocentric, STEAM curriculum.

The groundbreaking is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday behind the YMCA and district officials are expected to be on hand.

The new school is expected to open by January 2023.

