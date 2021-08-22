Public Eye

I like to complain about the wintertime, but honestly, there's a lot to love about the season, like the holidays, the cozy winter outfits, and of course, all the parties. But you know what I love even more? Trying all the cool winter makeup trends to pair with those winter fashion trends and holiday party outfits. During a time of the year when your hair's usually shoved under a beanie and your nails are constantly covered by gloves, what better way to get in on the winter beauty trends than with bold eye makeup looks and fun, new lip colors? From toned-down everyday looks to turned-up holiday makeup and NYE makeup ideas, here are the nine best winter 2021 makeup trends to remind you that this time of the year isn't so bad.