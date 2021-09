In a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray etched his name into the record books in a number of ways. With 10 strikeouts in seven innings against Baltimore, the 29-year-old southpaw became just the second pitcher in Blue Jays history to notch double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive starts. Ray whiffed 11 Detroit Tigers on August 20 and followed that with a 14-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox on August 25.