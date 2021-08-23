Flash flooding watch in effect for Lackawanna County

Tropical Storm Henri came ashore hundreds of miles away, but it had a big impact here in our area.

Relentless rain hit in our eastern counties, and this is some of what happened.

They measured the rain in inches in Jessup, flash flooding in this Lackawanna County community.

Constitution Avenue went underwater with cars stuck.

The cars were pulled out of the water here in Lackawanna County when the rain slowed down.

It was much the same story in Dunmore, too much rain, too fast. The storm drains couldn't handle all the water.

On South Apple Street, a car stuck in high water.

The water was on the way down when we were there, and the driver here in Lackawanna County was able to move the car late Sunday night.

A geyser formed on South Blakely Street in Dunmore late Sunday night.

The storm sewers couldn't handle all that rain, and that forced water to shoot up through a manhole.

The water flooded nearby basements and parking lots. The video came from Chris Tigue's Facebook page.

Police reopened South Blakely Street in Dunmore when the water went down.

Olive Street in Scranton floods any time we get heavy rain and Sunday night was no exception.

Cars couldn't get through because the road was closed.

Earlier, some drivers tried their luck, and you can see the result, stuck in the water.

Once again, the cars were removed when the rain finally slowed down overnight.

All that water had to go somewhere. The eventual destination was the Lackawanna River.

There is a gauge to measure the depth on Parker Street in Scranton.

The river approached flood stage overnight, but it stayed within its banks.

The Lackawanna, in most locations, is high but not flooding.

