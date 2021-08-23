York's first whole family homeless shelter opens

A homeless shelter in York opened on Sunday, the city's first to offer a safe place for whole families in need.

The shelter, Miss Bobbi's Place, on West Hope Avenue will offer apartment-style units to entire families.

Organizers celebrated the completion of the shelter's first unit's renovation with a ribbon cutting Sunday afternoon.

"We've been really fortunate through a lot of community partners that we're finishing up our first unit, so we're super excited about that, to kind of change the trajectory of a family in a positive way," said President of Miss Bobbi's Place, Zac King. "That's something really important to us and we're just blessed to have the opportunity to do that. I mean even the thought of that just brings me to tears on a daily basis. It's just so amazing."

Families are expected to be there six to 12 months, so that they can learn to budget and eventually move out on their own during that time.

The organization is expected to choose a family that will be moving into the renovated unit in the next few weeks, eventually the entire property is expected to house five families.

