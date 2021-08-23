Quieter weather pattern in forecast for Dixie Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire , the Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen and Shasta.

The fire remained active overnight and has burned 724,110 acres. It is currently at 38% contained.

In a 7 p.m. update, fire crews said the Dixie Fire remained active on Sunday even with smoke limiting activity in some areas. However, there's some hope in the forecast.

According to Cal fire, the west zone will be seeing a "much quieter weather pattern" for most of the week. Bu potential for plume-dominated fire behavior is still a possibility with topography and dry fuels.

Toward the east zone, firefighters said the eastern edge of the fire line towards Janesville is still secure as crews mop up hot spots around structures in Milford. According to Cal Fire, the area has no reported losses.

At this time, more than 1,259 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 91 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 678 were homes. Roughly 12,471 structures are still threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov .

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Ln. in Quincy

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139, Susanville, CA

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire , 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

