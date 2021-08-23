Isle of Wight Festival promoter apologises for “lady rock band” comments

Dresden, Tenn.–On August 27 at Dresden High School’s first home football game, “a sweeter song than the birds in the trees” will echo through Rotary Field as the first band in almost 20 years makes its debut. The musical selections will be void of brass and woodwinds but heavy on guitar solos and snare drums as the recently launched pop band brings “My Girl” by the Temptations, “Twist and Shout” by the Beatles, “Stuck in the Middle with You” by Stealer’s Wheel and rock riffs such as “7 Nation Army,” “Back in Black,” and “Lowrider” to the stands.