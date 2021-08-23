Isle of Wight Festival promoter apologises for “lady rock band” comments
Isle of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings has taken to social media to apologize for asking suggestions for “lady rock bands” to add to the festival’s 2021 lineup. The tweet incited backlash over Giddings’s choice of wording. “Please reassess your wording/thought process. I appreciate you are (hopefully) trying to offer women musicians opportunities, but this should be standard, not a token gesture,” Twitter user @okaychloegreen wrote. “Also, ‘lady rock’ is really demeaning.”tonedeaf.thebrag.com
