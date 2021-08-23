Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Northeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Southern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklin, or 29 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Riverton around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Inavale, Red Cloud and Cowles. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH