As fuel demand continues to soar and push oil prices higher, short-term investors and traders alike can take advantage of the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO). “Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, extending gains for a third session, after U.S. government data showed that fuel demand climbed to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Reuters article said. “Brent crude rose $1.20, or 1.7%, to settle at $72.25 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 82 cents, or 1.2%, to end at $68.36 a barrel.”