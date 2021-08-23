Band of wounded veterans share story

NEW RINGGOLD — On Christmas Eve 2011, Army infantryman Nathan Kalwicki was stationed in the Farah (meaning “happiness”) province of Afghanistan. A metalhead from Buffalo, New York, who dropped out of college, his parents gave him an ultimatum: Get a job or join the Army. Kalwicki thought the Army would be an adventure. His mission was to train the Afghan National Army. That fateful Christmas Eve, an ANA soldier went rogue and shot Kalwicki multiple times, including once in the lungs. In the military, they call it “green on blue.”