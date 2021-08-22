Cancel
Dallas, TX

5 storylines to know for Week 1, including Allen coach Chad Morris’ returns to TXHSFB

By Arianna Vedia
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball is finally here. And while every team has a story to tell, here are five Dallas-area storylines to watch in Week 1:. Allen’s Chad Morris is one of over 30 high school football coaches taking area programs this season. Of course, this isn’t technically Morris’ head coaching debut. He returns to high school football after coaching college football for over a decade, most recently as the head coach of SMU and Arkansas.

