BlackRock Japan hires former BOJ member Masai to board

 4 days ago
Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - BlackRock Japan said on Monday it was hiring former Bank of Japan policymaker Takako Masai as an external board member, effective Tuesday.

Masai served as the sole female member of the central bank's nine-member board for five years until June.

