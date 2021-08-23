Cancel
Stüssy Teases Upcoming Birkenstock Boston Clogs Collaboration

Cover picture for the articleAfter coming together last year for a release, Stüssy and quintessential German footwear brand Birkenstock have teamed up for another collaboration. Taking to Instagram, Stüssy teased the upcoming collab which looks to center around the iconic Boston clogs silhouette once again. Rumored to be arriving in brown and pink colorways, the duo have put together a premium suede upper construction marked by prominent debossed Stüssy logo branding. As per usual, the shoe comes complete with the signature anatomically designed footbed and paired with rubber outsoles.

