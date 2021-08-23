Cancel
Ludlow, MA

Crash in Ludlow involving multiple vehicles

By Jillian Andrews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday. According to the Ludlow Police Department, multiple 911 calls were made regarding a serious crash on 177 Chapin Street in Ludlow. Officers were called to a multi-vehicle accident, involving injuries and entrapment. Hydraulic tools were used by the Ludlow Fire Department to access one of the vehicles. Those involved in the accident were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

