Bitcoin Tops $50K for First Time in 3 Months
"The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play," Zerocap's Toby Chapple told CoinDesk. “The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play,” Toby Chapple, head of trading at digital asset firm Zerocap, told CoinDesk via Telegram. “Relative outperformance by cardano, ether, polkadot, uniswap and others have provided a supporting bid for BTC/USD in recent days.”www.coindesk.com
