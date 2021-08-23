Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Tops $50K for First Time in 3 Months

By Sebastian Sinclair Lyllah Ledesma
CoinDesk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play," Zerocap's Toby Chapple told CoinDesk. “The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play,” Toby Chapple, head of trading at digital asset firm Zerocap, told CoinDesk via Telegram. “Relative outperformance by cardano, ether, polkadot, uniswap and others have provided a supporting bid for BTC/USD in recent days.”

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#First Time#Btc Usd#Digital Currency Group#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet, Pushing ADA to New Highs

Cardano is billed as the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy. Image: Shutterstock. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, has surged to a new record-high of $3.09 on Thursday amid a wider market comeback. The token has been rallying for the past month in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market wrap: Ether breaks out as Bitcoin lags

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, broke out of a month-long consolidation on Wednesday and looks poised to continue higher. Bitcoin, meanwhile, was trading at around $48,600 at press time and is up about 3% over the past 24 hours, compared with an 8% rise in ETH over the same period.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto back above $50k as ‘Alt Season’ sees Cardano, Solana and Hex hit all-time highs

Bitcoin has staged a major price recovery in recent weeks but it is the market movements of several of its rivals that have proved the most noteworthy.Cardano (ada), Solana and Hex have all hit record highs in recent days, amid a crypto bull run that has taken the combined market cap above $2.1 trillion for the first time since May.Other major cryptocurrencies have also seen significant gains, with Ethereum (ether) rising by 6 per cent over the last 24 hours and nearly 15 per cent over the last seven days.Cryptocurrency analysts remain divided over which direction the market will...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Up By Almost 6% And Breaks 50K Barrier

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 5.61% to $50119. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $46,940.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $64,805. The chart below...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Over $465M Bitcoin positions liquidated as BTC reclaimed $50,000

Over $465 million short Bitcoin positions have been liquidated as BTC retouched $50,000. The increase in Bitcoin follows a massive drop in all exchange balances, as analyst Will Clemente predicted. In less than 24 hours, more than $465 million worth of Bitcoin positions has been liquidated following the increase in...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Taps $50K After Surging $4,000: Crypto Market Cap at 3-Month High

The crypto market cap has seen a three-month record as bitcoin surged by $4,000 in a day to above $50,000. After a few consecutive days of losing value, bitcoin skyrocketed by more than $4,000 in the past 24 hours and broke above $50,000. Most altcoins are also in the green, with ETH eyeing $4,000 and Cardano marking a fresh ATH above $3.
StocksUnion Leader

Bitcoin breaks back above $50,000 in crypto rally

Bitcoin broached the $50,000 level once again as the wider cryptocurrency market continued its rally. The largest cryptocurrency rose as high as $50,362 on Thursday, having briefly surpassed $50,000 on Aug. 23 as well — a level it hadn’t hit since mid-May. Ether, the second-largest crypto, rose as much as 3% to $3,843, continuing a strong run after its London upgrade early last month.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Is the time right for $50K BTC? Five things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is keeping everyone guessing this week as another Monday starts below $50,000. After rangebound movements over the weekend, bulls are still waiting for a decisive attack on the $50,000 mark — could it happen now?. Despite optimism from analysts, it seems that not even an “uber dovish” Federal...
Stockscryptopotato.com

The Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Rejected at $50K, Cardano and Solana Break All-time Highs

Following five consecutive green weekly candles, bitcoin is on its way to close a red one after a $50k rejection. ADA and SOL break to new ATH. It was a compelling week in the cryptocurrency markets. It took bitcoin more than three months, but it finally did it this week – reaching the $50,000 price line for the first time since May. However, it also took less than 24 hours for the bears to get back in action and push it beneath that level.
Stockszycrypto.com

$50k Or $100k? Top Hedge Funds Predict Likely Ground For Bitcoin By Year-End

65% of crypto hedge funds are confident that Bitcoin will be between $50k-$100k by December 31, 2021, a report has shown. In a research on the number 1 crypto asset and crypto market capitalization predictions conducted in Q1 2021 by Elwood Asset Management and PWC’s crypto team and released in Q2 2021, out of the 55 crypto hedge funds that participated in the survey, a majority expressed positive sentiments in the asset’s price overshadowing April’s $65k peak.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin futures open interest at 3-month highs — But will it be enough to overcome $50K?

Bitcoin (BTC) futures open interest has recovered to May levels, raising optimism about a potent bullish breakout move above $50,000. The total number of outstanding futures contracts on the Deribit exchange reached $1.37 billion on Monday, its highest level since May 27. Meanwhile, the difference between the Bitcoin spot rate and its futures contract price widened, edging up its three-month basis (annualized) back to June levels, data provided by Stack Funds shows.
Marketsinvesting.com

This Week in Bitcoin: BTC Slips Back Under $50K

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices slipped below the $50,000 mark, with strong indications of a horizontal consolidation over the coming days. The overall trend remains bullish, as long-term momentum strengthens and the slope of the 40-week moving average remains on the rise. The Fundamental Look. The week started with bitcoin prices hovering...
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: ‘Extreme Greed’ for Bitcoin Falters at $50K

“The fear is gone for now, and the market is optimistic,” Arcane Research wrote in a Tuesday newsletter. But not enough to keep bitcoin's price above $50K. Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower on Tuesday after a period of extreme bullish sentiment has started to wane. After breaking above $50,000 earlier this week for the first time in three months, bitcoin slipped below $48,000 at press time and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. Technical charts suggest support is nearby, which could stabilize the pullback and maintain the breakout move above $45,000.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Approaches Resistance Near $50K-$55K

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the weekend and defended support near the 200-day moving average at $45,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $50,000 at press time and is will likely face resistance towards $55,000.
StocksCoinDesk

Visa Buys a Punk as Bitcoin Returns to $50K

Late Sunday evening, bitcoin pushed above $50,000 for the first time in three months. Overall BTC is up 46% in the last 30 days. NLW explores arguments that this move has been spot driven and connected to institutions and whales. He also looks at the potential implications of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting later this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy