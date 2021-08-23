Local Officials Urge Caution to Vancouver Citizens After Woman’s Body Found after Possible Black Bear Attack
The Conservation Officer Service of Vancouver is “urging the public to take precautions in the Pitt Meadows area” after a possible black bear mauling. Bear encounters are changing with the times. Ursines have been predators of humankind for as long as both have existed. Yet as we continue to push further into their habitats, bear species are becoming more and more likely to view modern humanity as possible prey.outsider.com
Comments / 9