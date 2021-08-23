Cancel
Local Officials Urge Caution to Vancouver Citizens After Woman’s Body Found after Possible Black Bear Attack

By Jon D. B.
 4 days ago
The Conservation Officer Service of Vancouver is “urging the public to take precautions in the Pitt Meadows area” after a possible black bear mauling. Bear encounters are changing with the times. Ursines have been predators of humankind for as long as both have existed. Yet as we continue to push further into their habitats, bear species are becoming more and more likely to view modern humanity as possible prey.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

