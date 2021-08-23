Local Officials Urge Caution to Vancouver Citizens After Woman’s Body Found after Possible Black Bear Attack

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.