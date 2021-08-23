Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Hilariously Calls Out Wile E. Coyote for Invention Idea

By Chris Haney
On Sunday night, former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings hilariously called out Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote for his amusing invention. As sure as the sun will rise, Jennings was back joking around and making witty observations on Twitter today. The greatest contestant in Jeopardy!‘s history has a 74-game win streak that still stands as a record on the game show. He often talks about his time on Jeopardy! or his other game show gig as a Chaser on The Chase. But tonight, he was taking it easy and watching some classic television: Looney Tunes.

