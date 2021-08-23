Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Texas House to return to session Monday after reportedly meeting quorum

fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Democrats are not pleased with their own colleagues. More than 30 of them released a joint statement expressing disappointment in those who returned.

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Quorum#Democrats
Related
Posted by
hillcountrynews

Texas House committee again passes the voting restrictions bill that instigated Democratic quorum break

A Texas House committee on Monday advanced the GOP-backed voting restrictions bill that first prompted Democrats to stall legislative work during a weekslong quorum break. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
fox4news.com

Texas House to resume work on controversial election bill after meeting quorum

A Texas House committee will hear public comments Monday on a controversial election bill in the special session. After Democratic lawmakers ended their holdout last week and returned to Austin from Washington D.C., there is now a quorum and Republicans are ready to move forward with their controversial voting bill.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas House Democrats correct House GOP Members’ misrepresentation of Special Session Quorum cautioning: “A quorum is not perpetual”

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Democrats released a statement on the Texas House of Representatives reaching a quorum last week. The full statement is below. Last Thursday, Texas voters witnessed a gleeful GOP celebrate and misrepresent the existence of a constitutional quorum on the House Floor. This staged quorum production was not only premeditated, but also premature. We remind our colleagues that there is no such thing as a “perpetual quorum.” Specifically, there must always be a minimum of 100 Members present on the House Floor to establish the quorum necessary to vote on every single piece of legislation. There is no indication or commitment from any Texas House Democrat that this will occur. We have not seen the final versions of any of the divisive bills on the special session call and Republican leadership has not expressed any willingness to negotiate with House Democrats.
fox26houston.com

The Democrats return and work resumes in the Texas House - What's Your Point?

Houston - For the first time in six long weeks - the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday reached a quorum. It was an event which marks the likely conclusion of a mass elopement of democratic lawmakers aimed at stalling a republican election reform bill - critics have labeled "voter suppression".
audacy.com

Texas House committee approves virtual learning bill

The Texas House Public Education Committee has approved a bill that would provide school districts with full funding if they offer virtual learning. Right now, districts that offer online classes to kindergarten through sixth grade lose funding for kids who do not attend classes in person. SB 15 was passed...
Public Healthhighlandernews.com

Democrats return for Texas House to secure quorum

Gov. Greg Abbott announced via Twitter Saturday that he is now testing negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive though asymptomatic. “I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received. I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors,” Abbott said. “And I will keep working on issues affecting Texas.” Meanwhile, the battle over masks…

Comments / 0

Community Policy