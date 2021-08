MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The finish line is almost in sight for the Miami Dolphins, but training camp isn’t over yet. As Miami prepares for their final preseason game, head coach Brian Flores kicked off practice with a big announcement concerning playing time against the Bengals. “Yeah, Tua won’t play on Sunday and we’ll probably rest most of the starters,” said Flores. That decision was made before game two against the Falcons. The only downside the Dolphins had to consider is the three-week span between game snap for their starters. “We’ve had joint practices with two teams. We had 10 good days prior to that....