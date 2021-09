Bill Belichick remains full of surprises. But maybe it’s our own fault that this one was surprising in the first place. After a summer of deferring to veteran Cam Newton, granting him first reps in training camp drills and starting him in all three preseason games, Belichick pulled the rug out from under virtually everyone in New England with his decision to release Newton and name rookie Mac Jones the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Belichick has always valued experience in lieu of rushing young players, and a strong veteran middle class has bolstered his roster for years, which made the decision so stunning at first.