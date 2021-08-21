Cancel
Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

By Associated Press
kmyu.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 21, 2021 9:30 PM — COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan. Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post. Colorado opened the scoring in the 51st on Albert Rusnak’s goal.

