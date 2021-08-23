The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 Review: But Can You Blame Negan?

In the interest of full disclosure? Yes, it feels incredibly weird to be reviewing the final season premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead but unpacking that emotional baggage will just lead us down an emotional rabbit hole that we're just not ready to go spiraling down quite yet. So instead, we're just going to temporarily (and possibly unhealthily) push all of those feels deep down inside and mark them "Do Not Open Until Summer 2022." Instead, we're going to approach the Kevin Dowling-directed and Angela Kang & Jim Barnes-written "Acheron: Part I" with the same rules we apply to the previous ten openers. But before we get to any of that, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before doing a deep dive, which means we'll meet you after the jump.