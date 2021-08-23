The Walking Dead: World Beyond Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 2
The last time we checked in with AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunner & EP Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin, and Joe Holt took part in Comic-Con@Home to announce that the series would be returning on Sunday, October 3, and offer a preview from the second season opener (more on that below). Flash ahead to Sunday night, and viewers were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at production on TWD: World Beyond during the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead.bleedingcool.com
