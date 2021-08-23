Cancel
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 2

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time we checked in with AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunner & EP Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin, and Joe Holt took part in Comic-Con@Home to announce that the series would be returning on Sunday, October 3, and offer a preview from the second season opener (more on that below). Flash ahead to Sunday night, and viewers were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at production on TWD: World Beyond during the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead.

bleedingcool.com

TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Maggie forgave Negan in new The Walking Dead stills

The wait is over. This weekend he will return The Walking Dead with its 11th and final season. It should be clarified that users of AMC+ will be the first to have access to the chapters, which can be viewed by AMC just on Sunday August 22. The first images began to circulate on the networks and it seems that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) forgave Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Yet Another Spinoff Of ‘The Walking Dead’ In The Works

The Walking Dead keeps shambling on. TWD showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple this week confirmed what fans have expected for some time–an as-yet-untitled spinoff series spotlighting Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier will indeed happen, as reported by comicbook.com. Kang and Gimple co-created the sequel series...
Den of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Could Introduce Rick Grimes’ Killer

Unlike the readers of the original comic by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead TV series fans are going into season 11 already knowing that this is the end of the road for many of their favorite characters. As the Commonwealth opens its gates to our heroes, the show also reaches the final section of its source material, whose 16-year run came to a shocking, unexpected end with issue #193 in 2019.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.
TV SeriesComicBook

Norman Reedus Says Daryl & Carol Spinoff “Won’t Look Anything Like” The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus reveals his Daryl & Carol spin-off with co-star Melissa McBride "won't look anything like" The Walking Dead, the flagship series ending after 11 seasons in 2022. Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang co-created the untitled spin-off with TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, who has described Daryl & Carol as having a "different tone" and "a different mission churning under it." The greenlit sequel show, set to premiere in 2023 on AMC, will take Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) out on the road as they discover and explore a new frontier in The Walking Dead's zombie apocalypse.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Norman Reedus asked for the reunion between Rick and Daryl on the Walking Dead

With more than a decade of emissions, The Walking Dead prepares for what will be the last of his deliveries. Fans of the show created by Frank Darabont they deserve a farewell at the height and for Norman Reedus there is something that cannot be missing. The actor who plays Daryl Dixon asked for the reunion between his character and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Who Lives and Who Dies

This Walking Dead article contains major spoilers. Many of us thought this day would never come, but as all of The Walking Dead‘s characters know very well, everything that has a beginning has an end. Season 11 of AMC’s flagship zombie drama will be the show’s final run of episodes, but fortunately it’s an expanded season. Fans will get 24 more episodes, broken up into three parts, before the show — and a few of its characters — meets its end.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“The Walking Dead”: A Drop of Blood Wakes Up Sleeping Zombies in First Clip from Final Season Premiere

The Final Season will begin this Sunday, August 22, 2021, and this first batch of Season 11 episodes will include eight brand new episodes. AMC has debuted the first clip from the final season today, wherein the group is surrounded by sleeping walkers. All is going well until Daryl sustains an injury to his arm, and a single drop of his blood wakes up the sleeping dead…
TheWrap

‘The Walking Dead’ Premiere: Negan Really Did It This Time, Huh

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead”) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While there’s not exactly any characters who love Negan or whatever, everybody in Alexandria watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers. So some folks have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glenn and Abraham right in front of her.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gets Engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE. The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints actor, 52, and the National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, met while filming their romantic drama Sky in 2015. The couple went public with their romance in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Reedus and Kruger are famously private about their relationship and their daughter, but the Daryl Dixon actor often takes to Instagram with posts celebrating his partner and their life together. Kruger offered a rare glimpse at their daughter in August 2019, sharing a photo of Reedus and the baby from behind with the caption: "Everything I'll ever need."
FanSided

The top 5 trailers from the AMC series The Walking Dead

Time to take a look at the best The Walking Dead trailers that have been released during the past eleven seasons!. AMC’s The Walking Dead is about to end its reign with eleven seasons not including the upcoming spinoffs. Each year, fans anxiously await the release of the trailers for each season.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Who is the woman behind the success of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is getting closer to its expected season 11 closing thanks to the work of a staff that brought the zombie event to life. Among the people who put hours of effort to achieve such a phenomenon is Angela Kang, who went from writing episodes to being the main showrunner on the last stage. Who is it?

