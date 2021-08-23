WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers Game
WizKids, a branch of Wizards of the Coast responsible for creating a great many miniatures for quite a few role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, has announced their new RPG-style board game, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain! In this game, players use a dry-erase marker and dungeon boards in order to emulate a trip into Undermountain, a system of dungeons created by the Mad Mage himself!bleedingcool.com
