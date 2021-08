Back during the shutdown of 2020, I wrote about current players whose Hall of Fame cases might ultimately be hurt by the pandemic. Among those discussed was Mets ace Jacob deGrom. We now know that deGrom hasn't slowed down at all on the mound, but he's also only made 15 starts this season due to injuries and he might not make another. DeGrom hasn't pitched since July 7 due to a forearm issue, though he recently started throwing again.