Flood Advisory issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Tioga County in central New York Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1046 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Owego, Wyalusing, Berkshire, Richford, Newark Valley, Windham, Candor, Herrick, Nichols, Rome, Le Raysville, Warren Center, Lounsberry, Apalachin, Tioga Center, Brushville, Herrickville, Camptown, Sugar Run and Wilmot. Ponding of water in poor drainage areas, and minor flooding of streets and storm drain systems is likely.