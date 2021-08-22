Cancel
Public Safety

What happens if I get pulled over by a cop and I'm driving without a license?

I got pulled over by a cop, and I do not possess a driver's license in NJ, in a few days I'm going to get the written exam to get the license, I was taking my new car to a friend's workshop because the people in there are going to fix some issues with my car and save it for me in a garage after I got my license, I already have a plate and insurance and I was just waiting for the process to get my license to end. I got cited to court around 3 days before the written test. What's gonna happen? Will this affect my license approbation process? Thank you.

