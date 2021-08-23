San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD dri...
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterbackTrey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. Lance got off to a quick start in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield on his second pass attempt before completing just one of his final seven attempts. But on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargersat SoFi Stadium, it took Lance longer to find a rhythm.abc7news.com
Comments / 0