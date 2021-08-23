Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD dri...

By Nick Wagoner
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers rookie quarterbackTrey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. Lance got off to a quick start in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield on his second pass attempt before completing just one of his final seven attempts. But on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargersat SoFi Stadium, it took Lance longer to find a rhythm.

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Lions#American Football#Nfl#The Kansas City Chiefs#Niners#Chargers
Related
NFLYardbarker

'Growing buzz' for Trey Lance to become 49ers starting quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with plenty of confidence he could be their long-term franchise quarterback. After two preseason games, an increasing number of people believe Lance shouldn’t have to wait any longer. After missing a majority of the 2020 college football season due to...
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

49ers excited to see preseason debut for Trey Lance

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won't matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers. That doesn't dampen Shanahan's excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game.
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance electrifies, hits home run in 49ers’ preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance showed off his deep arm with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield to open his second drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 exhibition opener. More...
NFLModesto Bee

Here’s what 49ers head coach wants Trey Lance to focus on after uneven preseason game

Trey Lance’s pro career began Saturday night with an uneven preseason debut, which included signs of brilliance. The effort left 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanting more. “For him to get his first NFL game, I thought it was huge for him. And I know there’s a lot of things that he’s going to already know without seeing us that he’s going to be hard on himself for, and that he can get better,” Shanahan said Sunday on a conference call after reviewing the film from the 19-16 loss to the Chiefs.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance does good things, then bad things, and other notes from 49ers’ preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Well, we got it, finally. Trey Lance in an NFL game. For a while, it was glorious. Then things deteriorated; as the second-team offensive line got battered and Lance found himself under near constant pressure, the offense felt disjointed. Some of this was Lance's fault, some wasn't.
talesbuzz.com

Trey Lance needed only one preseason throw to show 49ers he should start over Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have been trying their best to undersell rookie Trey Lance’s terrific training camp. After his dazzling preseason highlights in an uneven debut against the Chiefs on Saturday night — including the type of throw that Jimmy Garoppolo has never made — let’s hope Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco have changed their stance on Lance being a second-stringer.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Whitner: 49ers’ Trey Lance not ready to start

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former San Francisco 49ers safety and current football analyst Donte Whitner was on KNBR Radio Tuesday to discuss the team's recent preseason game. Though he was asked about the defense, specifically the safeties, much of his time on air was spent discussing rookie quarterback, Trey Lance.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Awful, then awesome: 49ers’ Trey Lance eventually thrives in preseason win

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards, two TDs and an interception, rebounding after opening with three ugly drives in the 49ers' 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers.
Posted by
49erswebzone

Watch: Both of Trey Lance’s TD passes during 49ers-Chargers

872 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Neither Jimmy Garoppolo nor Trey Lance started hot against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks threw interceptions early on. Lance, however, received some extended playing time and remained on the field into the third quarter.
49erswebzone.com

Takeaways after 49ers offense starts slow, roars back to life under Trey Lance

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Well, that certainly felt like a preseason game. Until there were about two minutes left in the first half, the 49ers' offense looked like it was sleepwalking through the game. More...
49erswebzone.com

After slow start, Lance ends night with 2 TD drives

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. After struggling to find a rhythm early against the Chargers on Sunday, the 49ers rookie QB recovered to finish 8-of-14 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

A list of 49ers players who did not practice on Friday

WR Jalen Hurd (knee) DT Javon Kinlaw (shoulder) CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) RB Elijah Wilson (adductor) S Tavon Wilson (maintenance day) Al-Shaair is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury, per KNBR. Williams left practice on Monday with a knee injury and had a procedure this week to deal with the...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Which secondary is the greatest in 49ers history?

780 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks" are reuniting, to help raise money for the Golden Heart Fund, which assists former San Francisco 49ers players in need. Hicks, along with Ronnie Lott, Carlton Williamson and Eric Wright, are considered the greatest secondary in 49ers history. Hicks was a veteran safety in 1981, when the 49ers drafted three rookies to start in the secondary with him. He played in four Pro Bowls.
Posted by
FanSided

49ers open the door for Trey Lance to start Week 1, but should he?

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan raised many eyebrows by refusing to guarantee a starter for Week 1, but should rookie Trey Lance be given the nod?. If the last preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t pique your interest in itself, perhaps the fact that head coach Kyle Shanahan has refused to name the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback for Week 1 might.
Posted by
FanSided

CBS Sports predicts Jimmy Garoppolo wins 49ers QB battle

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is on the side of Jimmy Garoppolo winning the 49ers’ battle for the starting quarterback job over Trey Lance. The San Francisco 49ers‘ competition for the starting quarterback job in 2021 has come down to two camps. Either you’re on the side the high-profile rookie,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy