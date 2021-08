The implementation of the new Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension program allows foreign visitors to explore more destinations in Thailand, but still under strict guidelines. Under the new Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension program, launched on Aug 16, fully vaccinated international tourists can fly into the popular island destination and stay for only seven (7) days instead of the previously mandated 14 days. After spending a week in Phuket, they can travel to nearby destinations, including Krabi, Phang-Nga or Surat Thani (which is home to Koh Samui, another well-known destination and host of a similar Samui Plus tourist initiative). They would have to stay in these new destinations for another seven nights.