Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

T.I. Goes In On Lizzo Fat-Phobic Haters: ’They Feel Negatively About Themselves’

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.I. is coming to Lizzo’s defense after the Grammy Award winner had a tearful moment on Instagram Live about all the hate she’s received since dropping “Rumors” with Cardi B. On Sunday (August 22), the Hustle Gang boss headed to Instagram Live with a message for Lizzo, who has been...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities#Instagram Live#Theshaderoom#Facebook#Tiktok#Mcdonald
Related
New York City, NYAllure

This Cardi B Lookalike Is Making the Internet Do One Big Double-Take

After a New York City-based hairstylist posted a TikTok of her client who greatly resembles Cardi B, the video is making its rounds on the internet. Every so often there's a celebrity lookalike who drives the internet into a frenzy, such as the Lindsay Lohan doppelgänger who reenacted iconic scenes from The Parent Trap on TikTok or the 19-year old model that looks just like Gisele Bündchen. This time around, it looks like the internet has found Cardi B's long-lost twin. After New York City-based hairstylist Claudelande shared a video of her client Ashley with the rapper's "Up" song playing in the background, folks ran to the comments in awe and shock that the person sitting in the chair wasn't the regular degular smegular rapper from the Bronx.
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Pregnant Cardi B Tries Rhythmic Gymnastics With Amanda Seales

Cardi B is trying out for a gold medal in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch Together, series, Cardi Tries __. The pregnant rapper took to the mat alongside Amanda Seales, who has a background in gymnastics, to try her hand at the sport after revealing that her and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, has shown interest in doing gymnastics.
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’. The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997). Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has...
Posted by
Teen Vogue

Lizzo's “Rumors” Braids Were 43.5 Feet Long

Lizzo's new look is breaking records — literally. In her new video for her single "Rumors," a collaboration with Cardi B, the musician wore extremely long braids that measured up as a whopping 43.5 feet long and required four people to carry!. The video, which features imagery inspired by Greek...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Lizzo hilariously responds to rumors she killed someone stage-diving

You would think that some rumors are so ridiculous no one could believe them but day by day we learn that some people really are that gullible, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently Lizzo was the latest victim of nonsense after a wild rumor started spreading that the singer decided to stage dive and killed someone, referencing her weight. As noted by Page Six there is no clear indication of how the rumor started or exactly how much it spread but since Lizzo brought it to everyone‘s attention, a story like this did not go unnoticed. The body-positive singer has always been outgoing and ready to call out anyone she feels necessary in a funny but stern matter and she handled this situation no differently. She took to TikTok where she has over 17-million followers with a hilarious video including evidence to prove that not only has she never stage dived, she isn’t “that big.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Chris Evans Is Just as Excited as Lizzo About 'Our Little Bundle of Joy' After Pregnancy Joke

Chris Evans just took a DNA test and he's 100% the father of Lizzo's fake baby. He followed it up with a side note: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)." A glammed-up and giddy Lizzo included the screenshots of their messages in the new clip, which seems to have been soundtracked by a snippet of her upcoming single "Rumors," that read, "Guess what besties?! We secured the child support bag!!!!"
Celebritieskiss951.com

A Woman Goes Viral For Looking Like Cardi B

A woman has gone viral because she really looks a lot like rapper Cardi B. A Twitter user by @llermeilla tweeted to her followers, “i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them…. wtf?!?!!!” with photos of the woman getting her hair done.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Artists & Fans Call Big Sean "Beautiful" After He Reveals His Insane Hair Growth

While his claims of growing two inches in his early 30s should have been enough to get people talking about the Detroit 2 rapper, Big Sean has probably just found out that an overwhelming amount of Hip-Hop fans actually have a crush on him. Late Tuesday evening, Sean shared a post to his Instagram with the caption, "Black Hair = Magic," and ever since then, fans have been absolutely thirsting over the G.O.O.D. Music artist.
thatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Lizzo Shares Teary Response to Fat-Shaming of Music Video With Cardi B

Hip pop star Lizzo is calling out all the people who made rude comments after the singer dropped her new music video “Rumors.” The Grammy-winning singer posted a 13-minute video on social media tearfully addressing the hate coming her way. She went on to say that she’s being fat-shamed and targeted with racist comments after the song’s debut, which features rapper Cardi B. The song’s lyrics themselves seem to address body shaming head on.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Lizzo Dropped Hot New Music… Rumors feat. Cardi B [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ahhh who’s hot, who’s not…we can name more than a few that are not hot, however the wish list collaboration came to fruition when Grammy Award winning rapper Lizzo teamed up with rapper Cardi B, and you know when Cardi B puts her stank on anything it’s a smoking hot banger, that’s not a rumor but a fact, the new dynamic duo dropped ‘Rumor’ along with a music video that is equally fire.
CelebritiesBillboard

T.I. Encourages Lizzo After Her Tearful Reaction to Haters: 'Keep Doing What You Do'

After Lizzo tearfully addressed the hateful messages she was receiving on social media, she received an encouraging one from T.I. In a seven-minute Instagram video from Sunday (Aug. 22), Tip offered up some words of advice to the Grammy-winning superstar, who suffered vitriol from "racist" and "fat-phobic" online trolls last week following the release of her new single "Rumors," featuring Cardi B.

Comments / 1

Community Policy