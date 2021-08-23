Cancel
SZA Drops 3 New Songs Of 'Random Thoughts' Following Kendrick Lamar's TDE Bombshell

By Devon Jefferson
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar wasn’t the only TDE artist who had a message to deliver to his fans last week. Following K. Dot’s Top Dawg departure Instagram announcement, SZA surprised her listeners on Twitter early Sunday (August 22) with a trio of new records wrapped in a series of vague tweets. “Dumping...

