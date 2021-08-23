Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Shows New CinemaCon Poster

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate released their latest wide poster for their upcoming self-aware comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who is cash-strapped agreeing to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party. Cage goes uncover for the CIA as an informant since the superfan in question is a drug kingpin ang gets cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie. The poster shows Cage alongside Javi, the superfan played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) enjoying some sun on the coastline.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Cia#Lionsgate#Cia#Wonder Woman 1984#Tuca Bertie#Green Lantern#Dc#Warner Bros#Deadpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall,’ With Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, to Open BFI London Film Festival

The world premiere of Netflix’s new school western “The Harder They Fall” will open the 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival. The film is directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel, touted by Ted Sarandos as one of the streamer’s discoveries. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba. Samuel is expected to attend along with key cast including Majors, Beetz, King and Elba. The screening will be at the festival’s gala venue – the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, and there...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

One of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s most recent and critically panned films is rising the charts on Netflix internationally. The Postcard Killings, a 2020 crime film starring Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo, is now in the top 10 movies on Netflix. The film ranks at No. 7 worldwide on the streaming platform, trailing Netflix originals The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo, as well as Assassin’s Creed and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr. And More Are Reportedly Earning Massive Salaries For New TV And Streaming Shows

It was once a rarity to see big name movie stars making the jump from film to television, but that has become all the more the rage in recent years, with the trend becoming increasingly popular thanks to critical hits like HBO's star-studded Big Little Lies. Now, more and more A-list stars are appearing on TV series that can release either via traditional broadcast or a streaming service, and big stars mean big salaries to draw them in, to the benefit of celebrities like Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., and more.
Movieshomenewshere.com

Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

Marlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow. The adventure-comedy centres on a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on...
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals What Actor He'd Remake First Blood With

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has proven over his career just how ambitious his storytelling sensibilities are, delivering audiences a number of original narratives, but were he to revive an older story and deliver audiences a reboot from his perspective, he could see himself delivering a new take on First Blood with Adam Driver playing the John Rambo role. Driver wouldn't be the only big star in the effort, as Tarantino would like Kurt Russell to play the role of Sherriff Will Teasle, who was previously played by Brian Dennehy in the 1982 film, which has earned four sequels to date. Star Sylvester Stallone has teased that another installment was on the way.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino Has An Idea For A Rambo Movie, And He’s Got The Perfect Star In Mind

Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic character has to be the underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa. In addition to playing the Philadelphia legend in six of his own movies, Balboa’s legacy stretched over to the Creed franchise, which Michael B. Jordan currently is carrying. But the debate can be made that Stallone’s second-most famous character in his filmography is John Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who never found his place in the world after serving his country in the military. Rambo made his debut in the 1982 drama First Blood, though Quentin Tarantino thinks that story is ripe for a remake.
MoviesCollider

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Team Revealed in New Set Photo From Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has been one of the most frequent sources of information for the upcoming action film through his Instagram account. Even though the filmmaker mostly posts generic photos of the sets, which reveal either very little or nothing about the details of Mission: Impossible 7, every now and then he hints at some possible events that may take place in the upcoming movies. Now, the director has posted a cast and crew photo that celebrates first assistant director Mary Boulding, who made it through 100 days of production and apparently handled it very well.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For LAST MAN DOWN

Saban Films has released these official trailer and poster for LAST MAN DOWN, the new high-octane, action/thriller from award-winning Swedish filmmaker Fansu Njie, will release On Demand and On Digital on October 19, 2021. LAST MAN DOWN. On Demand and On Digital October 19, 2021. Synopsis: After civilization succumbs to...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Goonies Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Sean Astin

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With its thrilling and lovable mix of action, danger, mystery, and suspense, it's easy to see why Richard Donner's The Goonies became such a beloved '80s classic. From screenwriter Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg, this fun and madcap family film is a delight to audiences young and old, and its nostalgic value hasn't ceased in the decades since its 1984 release. Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, to name only a few of its child stars, the cult favorite jumpstarted the careers of several notable actors, though not everyone found the same fame. So, let's take this moment to see what The Goonies cast is doing now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy