The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Shows New CinemaCon Poster
Lionsgate released their latest wide poster for their upcoming self-aware comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who is cash-strapped agreeing to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party. Cage goes uncover for the CIA as an informant since the superfan in question is a drug kingpin ang gets cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie. The poster shows Cage alongside Javi, the superfan played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) enjoying some sun on the coastline.bleedingcool.com
