Crude prices are surging on a weaker dollar and as remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida led to flooding in the Northeast. Growth forecasts are getting slashed, and that is leading to expected delays of any taper signals from the Fed, which is the primary reason for U.S. dollar weakness. Kinder Morgan noted that their New Jersey terminals had flooding, but are still operating. The Ida impact in the South has almost two-thirds of New Orleans gas stations shut, with over one-third without fuel.