Anna Nordqvist, 34, No. 16 in world, secures automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team with victory at Women's British Open

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday -- an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.

