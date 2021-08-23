Anna Nordqvist, 34, No. 16 in world, secures automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team with victory at Women's British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday -- an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0