Duke senior Gina Kim is one step closer to locking up her LPGA card. Kim medaled at Stage I of LPGA Q-School on Sunday after capping a 15-under week with a 5-under 67 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. She was among the top 95 players and ties who advance to Stage II out of the 72-hole, 336-player qualifying tournament.