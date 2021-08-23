Cancel
Henry County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Henry, northwestern Clay, southwestern Randolph and southern Quitman Counties through 1115 PM EDT/1015 PM CDT/ At 1042 PM EDT/942 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Richards Crossroads, or 12 miles southwest of Eufaula, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, Shorterville, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Wire Bridge, Walter F George Lake, Bonapartes Retreat, Edwin, Standleys Store, Watson Crossroads, Scottsboro Crossroads, Double Bridges, Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Graball, Dancey, Thomas Mill Creek and Hatcher. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

