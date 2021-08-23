Walking Dead EP Angela Kang On Final Season Debut, Andrew Lincoln’s Return – Talesbuzz

Cancel
Walking Dead EP Angela Kang On Final Season Debut, Andrew Lincoln's Return

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of tonight’s The Walking Dead 11th and final season premiere …& maybe more. “I said break it up,” exclaims Seth Gilliam’s Gabriel as exhausted and nutrition deprived residents of a shattered Alexandra fight over food in tonight’s debut of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead.”There’s enough food for everyone,” the priest and council leader adds, but the hard truth is there isn’t.

TV Series

Norman Reedus Says Daryl & Carol Spinoff “Won’t Look Anything Like” The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus reveals his Daryl & Carol spin-off with co-star Melissa McBride "won't look anything like" The Walking Dead, the flagship series ending after 11 seasons in 2022. Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang co-created the untitled spin-off with TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, who has described Daryl & Carol as having a "different tone" and "a different mission churning under it." The greenlit sequel show, set to premiere in 2023 on AMC, will take Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) out on the road as they discover and explore a new frontier in The Walking Dead's zombie apocalypse.
Den of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11 Could Introduce Rick Grimes’ Killer

Unlike the readers of the original comic by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead TV series fans are going into season 11 already knowing that this is the end of the road for many of their favorite characters. As the Commonwealth opens its gates to our heroes, the show also reaches the final section of its source material, whose 16-year run came to a shocking, unexpected end with issue #193 in 2019.
Posted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Abraham Ford died that day also, Rosita’s grief

The Walking Dead is a series set in an apocalypse filled with the undead whose goal is to feed on those still alive. That means there have been MANY deaths over the course of the 10 seasons. Going into the eleventh and final season, we will see more deaths yet. One death fans, understandably, can’t get over is Glenn Rhee’s. He was bludgeoned to death by Negan and his weapon of choice, a barbed wire-wrapped bat named Lucille. While this was a horrific death, someone else died that day in the same tragic way.
TV Series

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV Series

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
Posted by
Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
TV Series

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV Series

Did Negan really leave Maggie to die?

To say that The Walking Dead’s Season 11 premiere ended on a cliffhanger is a bit of an understatement. Episode 1 closed with Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) falling from a train carriage with walkers below waiting to greet her. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who had already come out and said Maggie was trying to kill them during this mission, apparently left her to die rather than help.
TV Series

“The Walking Dead”: A Drop of Blood Wakes Up Sleeping Zombies in First Clip from Final Season Premiere

The Final Season will begin this Sunday, August 22, 2021, and this first batch of Season 11 episodes will include eight brand new episodes. AMC has debuted the first clip from the final season today, wherein the group is surrounded by sleeping walkers. All is going well until Daryl sustains an injury to his arm, and a single drop of his blood wakes up the sleeping dead…
TV & Videos

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gets Engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE. The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints actor, 52, and the National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, met while filming their romantic drama Sky in 2015. The couple went public with their romance in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Reedus and Kruger are famously private about their relationship and their daughter, but the Daryl Dixon actor often takes to Instagram with posts celebrating his partner and their life together. Kruger offered a rare glimpse at their daughter in August 2019, sharing a photo of Reedus and the baby from behind with the caption: "Everything I'll ever need."
TV Series

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals Fans Are Most Worried For Daryl’s Dog In Season 11

With The Walking Dead heading into its final season, practically all bets are off. Now that the end is in sight, there’s more chance than ever of our favorite survivors being killed off in one of the show’s patented tragic twists. But it turns out that fans aren’t all that fazed about the potential fates of long-term characters like Maggie or Negan. Instead they’re most invested in what’s going to happen to Daryl’s loyal dog, Dog.
TV Series
TheWrap

‘The Walking Dead’ Premiere: Negan Really Did It This Time, Huh

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead”) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While there’s not exactly any characters who love Negan or whatever, everybody in Alexandria watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers. So some folks have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glenn and Abraham right in front of her.
TV Series

The Walking Dead Will Go Out With A Bang Promises EP

It’s the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The long-running drama’s final season is upon us, although fans don’t have to start weeping just yet as we’ve got 24 hour episodes still to go. The super-sized season is being delivered in three batches of eight – which AMC is calling the Final Season Trilogy – that will run through 2022. The hype is real, then, and we’re being promised that the show is going to “go out with a bang”.
TV Series
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Walking Dead’ Showrunner on How the Pandemic Impacts Its Final Season

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang promises pandemic restrictions and challenges will not hinder the AMC zombie drama’s final season. “It’s going to feel like classic Walking Dead, hopefully,” Kang shares with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Aug. 15 final season premiere. For AMC’s gritty zombie drama based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, finding hope in the apocalypse can seem nearly impossible. Kang, who has run the show since its ninth season, notes the cast and crew “learned a lot” from working through six pandemic-impacted bonus episodes in fall 2020. “During those six, we are so safety-oriented. We care so much...
TV Series

The Walking Dead Producer on Epic End to Final Season: “We’ll Go Out With a Bang”

Nothing lasts forever on The Walking Dead — and with just 24 episodes until the end, executive producer Denise Huth hopes audiences are satisfied with the coming conclusion to 11 seasons of the AMC zombie drama. The Final Season of The Walking Dead will air through 2022 in three parts, each with eight episodes, as part of an epic ending AMC calls The Final Season Trilogy. Before the end begins August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 on AMC, Huth talks about sending the show to the grave after 12 years on air and why the world will likely never again sink its teeth into a phenomenon like The Walking Dead:
TV Series

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "Keep Moving"

There's no turning back in an extended sneak from the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In part one of the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) mounts a potential suicide mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead. When a violent storm forces Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group underground into a subway tunnel filled with the undead, the rule of survival shifts from "no man left behind" to "we keep going." Negan warns of flood, but the survivors keep moving in the newest clip released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.

