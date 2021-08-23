Three Giants’ takeaways vs. Browns: Devontae Booker shines

Here are three takeaways from the Giants’ 17-14 preseason loss to the Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. 1. The heavy usage for Devontae Booker in the first quarter was an indication the Giants know Saquon Barkley is going to participate in increased action for the first time this week. Booker ran the ball six times for 27 yards, scored a touchdown on a 1-yard leap and caught two passes for 13 yards before giving way to Corey Clement in the second quarter. It was a strong showing for Booker, running behind the all-reserve offensive line.