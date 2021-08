Actress Amanda Seyfried can rely on reinforcement in the upbringing of daughter Nina – not only from her husband. Amanda Seyfried (34, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) is a sought-after actress – and mother. In all the time she is on set and making films, she hardly has to worry about her little daughter Nina (3). On the one hand, there is the girl’s father, Thomas Sadoski (44), with whom the 34-year-old has been married since the beginning of 2017. On the other hand, there is another person who is apparently like a second mother to Seyfried’s little daughter.