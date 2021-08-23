Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The science of making positive change: Simple steps for big change

By Linda Willing
FireRescue1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is hard. We all know this. Whether it is breaking a bad habit or developing a new routine or skill, all of us have struggled with change in our personal lives. Organizational or group change can be even more challenging. In that case, it is not only personal habits and actions that must be altered, but change must happen simultaneously among diverse individuals, often against the tide of existing organizational culture.

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Science#Think Big#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Mental Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

This Simple But Effective 'Positivity Challenge' Will Completely Change Your Mindset

I recently learned that it takes 66 days to form a habit, and your thought process shapes your overall mood and productivity. Humans have a natural negativity bias: The bad parts of life weigh heavier on our minds than the good parts. You must experience five good things to overcome the effect one terrible thing has on your brain. I was stunned to learn these facts.
EconomyInc.com

Why Using Force Doesn't Work in Business or in Life

Anyone who has ever been in a healthy relationship intuitively understands that forcing people to do something isn't a recipe for sustainable success. While you might get someone to budge in the short term, you'll eventually have to pay the full price for that decision. Imagine a scenario where you...
Public HealthFast Company

How to update your résumé so it shows what you learned during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a renewed interest in the people behind the résumés. This is largely due to the fact that employers are focused on building and reaffirming a strong corporate culture. And choosing the right employees is a crucial part of this. Further as a result of the pandemic, employers are placing more focus on work-life balance, mental health, and well-being of their workers.
physicianspractice.com

Why a vision for your practice is a critical component of success

A shared vision for your practice’s three-to-five-year horizon can amplify your practice to grow revenue and weather internal and external crises. Are you imaginative and big-picture oriented? Are you focused and open-minded? Many physician leaders of private practice indeed have these traits, but it’s imperative to make the time to take a step back and look to the future. A good vision can have strategic implications for your practice. To effectively think about the future of your practice requires structure in thought so that you may develop a vision and then amplify it.
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Being positive changes your life

The idea of working on one’s mindset, attitude or approach to life has become more mainstream in the wake of quarantine and COVID-19. Particularly for students who have access to influential social sites like TikTok and Instagram, the implementation of positivity into daily life has grown quickly among younger people.
Mental HealthInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Use This 4-Word Question Every Day to Build Stronger Relationships

I once read an excerpt from a book by Douglas Conant, the business executive who helped turn around Campbell's Soup, and it always stuck with me. Conant was extolling the value of "touchpoints," those brief interactions that can build relationships and change the way people think about themselves and others. Building on that theme, he shared the story of a counselor by the name of Neil MacKenna. MacKenna was tasked with helping people who had recently lost their jobs.
SportsUSC Gamecock

Letter from the editor: Smalls steps can lead to big change

Being the editor-in-chief of The Daily Gamecock hadn’t crossed my mind as a possibility before this spring. But as circumstances changed I found myself in a place I didn’t expect, and I had to decide how I would move forward. Sometimes we have as much time as we need for...
Posted by
Ladders

5 crucial questions to ask yourself before choosing a remote job

Excited about the idea of getting a remote job? You’re not alone: One in four workers is seeking a new challenge as confidence returns to the economy. But before choosing a remote job, ask yourself a few crucial questions. Why you should reflect before choosing a remote job. “It’s honestly...
CharitiesBiz Times

Merging business and philanthropy for systemic change

The advantages of an organization merging its philanthropic and business goals are numerous. Employees want to be part of a greater purpose. Clients and customers want to partner with and support organizations that align with their values. By merging business and philanthropy, organizations can reflect their culture and values, sustainably improve the lives of others, and build healthier businesses.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Brilliant Sign That Your IQ Is High

The personality trait that is linked to higher intelligence. Being cooperative is a sign of high intelligence, recent research finds. More intelligent people tend to be cautious with their trust at first, then build it up with experience. People who are cooperative tend to be more helpful, believe in teamwork...
RelationshipsThrive Global

How To Have Effective Challenging Conversations

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. When we hear the term challenging conversation, what do we think about? We think about giving or receiving a message that poses the risk of at least denting if not fully damaging or breaking the relationship. Even before we have the conversation our brain goes into stress mode. This is expected as our primal brain’s function is survival. And when we were roaming in the wild, being voted off the island (or the tribe) meant death (literally!).
Weight Lossmychamplainvalley.com

Small changes can make a big difference in your health

Val “The No Diet Dietitian” shares advice on how to improve your overall well-being with a few simple steps. She says, “I want us to ditch the all-or-nothing mentality and choose sustainable change that we can implement today.”. The dietitian’s first tip is to eat more fruit! She tells us...
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

How to Have Those Difficult Return-to-Office Conversations

As many companies in the U.S. begin to bring people back to the office, plenty of employees have misgivings. Our recent survey of 1,697 employees reveals that many people aren’t just anxious about going back into the office, but also about talking to their coworkers, managers, and reports about work preferences and anxiety about returning. A majority of employees (58%) reported being worried about having these awkward but important conversations, and close to a third (29%) said they now have a strong preference for continuing remote work and are nervous about whether their company or manager might take the opposite side of the conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy