The science of making positive change: Simple steps for big change
Change is hard. We all know this. Whether it is breaking a bad habit or developing a new routine or skill, all of us have struggled with change in our personal lives. Organizational or group change can be even more challenging. In that case, it is not only personal habits and actions that must be altered, but change must happen simultaneously among diverse individuals, often against the tide of existing organizational culture.www.firerescue1.com
Comments / 0