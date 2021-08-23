The science of making positive change: Simple steps for big change

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. When we hear the term challenging conversation, what do we think about? We think about giving or receiving a message that poses the risk of at least denting if not fully damaging or breaking the relationship. Even before we have the conversation our brain goes into stress mode. This is expected as our primal brain’s function is survival. And when we were roaming in the wild, being voted off the island (or the tribe) meant death (literally!).