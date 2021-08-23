The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office make an arrest for the August 15th Swartz Storage burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a burglary of a storage unit at the Swartz Storage. According to the arrest report, deputies obtained video evidence that revealed the burglary that took place on the morning of August 15, 2021 involved two suspects. The video showed a white male and white female committing the offense with a large tattoo on the woman’s upper thigh assisting the deputies to identify 28-year-old Sarah Louise Sykes as one of the suspects.