In 2013, Brazilian saxophonist Thiago França took a sidestep from his work as a founding member of Metá-Metá (and one of the most in-demand horn players in São Paulo) to start a project that united his love for instrumental samba, carnival and the brass and percussion charanga bands he grew up listening to at his local football team, Atletico Mineiro. The result was A Espetacular Charanga do França, an almighty carnival collective that has become one of the most beloved blocos at São Paulo’s street carnival.