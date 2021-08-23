Cancel
Houston, TX

2 children injured in road rage shooting on North Loop, HPD says

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago

Two children were injured Sunday in a road rage shooting in north Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened on North Loop near Yale.

According to the Houston Police Department, at about 7 p.m., the shooting suspect tried to merge into the victim's lane. An argument broke out between the drivers and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

No one was hit by gunfire, but broken glass injured two children inside the victim's vehicle, police said. Both kids were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

The only description of the vehicle provided by police is that the shooter was driving a red two-door Acura with paper plates.

