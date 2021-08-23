Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Grady; Lowndes; Mitchell; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cook, northern Grady, southeastern Mitchell, western Lowndes, northern Thomas, Brooks and southern Colquitt Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pavo, or 12 miles northwest of Quitman, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Valdosta, Quitman, Pelham, Camilla, Hahira, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Riverside, Remerton, Morven, Berlin, Funston, Barwick, Greggs, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Empress. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH