Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Worth by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, northern Grady, Mitchell, northwestern Lowndes, southwestern Baker, northern Thomas, northern Brooks, Colquitt and south central Worth Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 959 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Newton to 7 miles north of Ochlocknee to 8 miles west of Hahira. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Adel, Valdosta, Pelham, Camilla, Hahira, Sparks, Norman Park, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Riverside, Schley, Remerton, Morven, Berlin, Funston and Barwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

