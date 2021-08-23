Health District taking more steps to slow the spread of COVID-19

There have been more than 12 hundred new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Corpus Christi Nueces County Health District over the last few days.



“Unfortunately, the past two days we’ve seen over 600 new cases each day -most likely due to the delta variant,” said Dr. Kim Onufrak, with the City County Public Health District.

Even though the delta variant is highly transmissible residents can still protect themselves by practicing existing Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is very contagious very transmissible and that's what we are seeing right now is the surge,” said Onufrak.

According to Onufrak Sundays are usually their slower vaccination days at the La Palmera vaccine clinic. However, residents eagerly lined up to get the shot this Sunday.

"I think people are starting to get the message,” said Onufrak.

According to Onufrak it is better to get the vaccine now then not at all. However, people aren’t protected until they receive their second dose.

"We continue to see 600 cases a day and we aren’t even in our projection peak yet. That’s kind of scary because as of right now our hospitals are so full, they can't accept new patients," said Onufrak.

According to Onufrak battling COVID-19 proves to be a daunting task. The Health District is planning to hold additional vaccine sites around the city. They are also increasing treatments at their memorial site to help end the battel against the virus.

"Everybody needs to hunker down at this point with our numbers being so high. Be vigilant about wearing your mask, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated," said Onufrak.

While mask requirements are still flexible in some locations residents are strongly urged to continue wearing them to combat the virus.

They are starting to get scared, which is unfortunate that's it's taken this long but its good more and more people are getting the message and getting vaccinated," said Onufrak.

